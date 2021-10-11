birthdays , cardi b
Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics]

"Thierry Mugler : Couturissime" Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Big Bardi turns 29 today! That’s right, the Bronx chick is adding her 29th candle to the cake today, and it’s crazy to think how far she’s come. For those who’ve been on the wave since the beginning, Cardi B was that crazy chick from social media with the foul-mouth but lovable personality. So it made sense for her to eventually become a television personality – her brief run on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop not only elevated her brand but helped introduce millions to her musical side.

Then “Bodak Yellow” dropped and changed her life forever. The 2018 single was a club smash, YouTube sensation, and Instagram caption machine. Since then, it’s been up and stuck ever since. 

Happy Birthday, Cardi! We’re all looking forward to photos from your Dancehall Birthday Bash, but in the meantime, let’s look back at some of her finest moments in fashion and with family.

Peep the gallery below.

1. Cardi & The Fam at Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” Listening Party

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

Source:Getty

2. “A Romantic Gangsta”

3. Vewtopia Music Festival 2020

Vewtopia Music Festival 2020 - Day 2

Source:Getty

4. A Growing Family

5. 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source:Getty

6. Cardi & Kulture at Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” Listening Party

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

Source:Getty

7. Hawks vs Nets After Party

Hawks vs Nets After Party

Source:Getty

8. Chaos Tuesday Nights

Chaos Tuesday Nights

Source:Getty

9. Offset Birthday Celebration

Offset Birthday Celebration

Source:Getty

10. 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source:Getty

11. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Source:Getty

12. BET Awards 2021

BET Awards 2021 - Show

Source:Getty

13. 2021 Hot 97 Summer Jam

2021 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source:Getty

14. Spotted In New York City

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2021

Source:Getty

15. Paris Fashion Week

"Thierry Mugler : Couturissime" Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source:Getty

16. Celebrity Sightings In Paris

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 28, 2021

Source:Getty

17. Love In Paris

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 29, 2021

Source:Getty

18. European Vibes

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2021

Source:Getty

19. Back to Black

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2021

Source:Getty

20. Cardi B X Reebok ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ Capsule Collection

Cardi B X Reebok ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ Capsule Collection

Source:Courtesy of Reebok

21. Lovers in Paris

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2021

Source:Getty

22. Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion Show

Messika : Photocall - Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion Show - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source:Getty

23. Drip Different

Celebrity Sightings In PARIS - October 2, 2021

Source:Getty

24. A Queen with Her Princess

25. BALENCIAGA

FASHION-FRANCE-BALENCIAGA

Source:Getty

26. Kulture Birthday Party

27. Love Them!

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - October 1, 2021

Source:Getty

28. Cardi B Pregnancy Reveal

Cardi B pregnancy reveal

Source:AB+DM

29. Fly AF

30. Still A Bronx Girl At Heart

