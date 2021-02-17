McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Limited-Edition Capsule

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

McDonald’s continues its global dominance in the fast-food market and they’re set to insert a new player in the heated chicken sandwich wars. Beginning this week, fans can get their hands on McDonald’s latest Crispy Chicken Sandwich, along with some fresh gear that features the music of hit-making producer, Tay Keith.

Although McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich won’t be available nationwide until Feb. 24, those who want a chance at a first taste a day ahead of the official release can visit CHKNDrop.com this Thursday (Feb. 18) at 12 PM ET.

For just $5 dollars, folks can enter for a chance at checking out the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a limited-edition capsule featuring an exclusive track from Tay Keith on 7″ vinyl. Finalizing the swag grabs, a limited-edition hoodie will also be part of the capsule as well. On Feb. 23, those who are able to snag a slot for the drop will be able to head to their local McDonald’s for the sandwich and the capsule until supplies run out.

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” David Tovar, VP of U.S. Communications, offered in a press statement. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.”

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is McDonald’s take on the handheld delight employs an all-white meat chicken filet served on a buttery potato roll with pickles and the option of a Spicy Pepper Sauce. The sandwich comes in the original Crispy format, a Spicy version, and a Deluxe with all the fixings.

Tay Keith has achieved a lot at just 24 years of age. The Memphis native produced speaker-knocking joints for the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Moneybagg Yo, and Future among others.

For more information, please visit CHKNDrop.com this Thursday (Feb. 18) at 12 PM ET.

