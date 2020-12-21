McDonald’s announced a partnership with award-winning rapper, Big Sean to serve as a mentor in the newly-launched McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Mentors program. A special episode was released on Dec. 16 to the @wearegolden IGTV which showcases Big Sean sharing tips and wisdom with his mentee, fellow Michigan-native and up and coming artist, Nyla Lewis during an exclusive mentoring session.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The McDonald’s Black & Positively Mentors Program pairs industry leaders in coveted sectors, including technology, entertainment, business, and more, with up-and-coming change-makers in the same fields. The second installment of the program’s virtual content series features veteran artist, Big Sean and 19 year old aspiring artist, Nyla Lewis. It is a continuation of McDonald’s increased focus on serving up bright futures by providing opportunities for education and skill sin the communities it serves.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
We caught up with Nyla Lewis and Big Sean about how impactful the program has been, how mentorship contributes to Black success, and more in our recent interview. Be sure to catch the full interview and support McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Mentors program.
SEE ALSO:
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By Senate Leaders For Achievements In Media
Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce’, And More
Big Sean Serves As Mentor for Mcdonald’s Newly Launched Mentors Program was originally published on globalgrind.com