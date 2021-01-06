News
HomeNews

Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

Violence ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the Capitol amid challenges to President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

Members of Congress are continuing their baseless attempts to undermine the Democratic process as members of the Senate and House meet to verify the Electoral College votes. It is undoubtedly one of the first challenges to President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory.

The day began with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the count, as pressure from Trump mounts for Pence to go against certifying the votes. However, Pence does not have the authority to do so and responded by penning a letter citing that he has no plans to thwart the constitutional process to which he has sworn to uphold.

Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS]
14 photos

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote according to The New York Times.

Inside the Capitol Republicans forged ahead by contesting against the verification of Arizona’s Electoral votes. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona persisted by voicing the objection, backed by his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz.

Gosar’s move signals that there will be a long day and night ahead for members of Congress.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The joint session of Congress was called to split and go into separate chambers to deliberate and vote.

In the Senate’s deliberations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (who may soon take the title of Minority Leader) voiced opposition against opposing the electoral votes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Outside the Capitol, violence and resistance ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the building.

Thousands of white nationalists and supremacists have ascended onto the nation’s capital to contest the results of the election. The videos seem to support the critique that police have little energy for excessive force when the demonstrators aren’t protesting the humanity of Black lives.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS]
14 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes  was originally published on newsone.com

Congress , washington d.c.

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close