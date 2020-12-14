Pepa Files Lawsuit Against Doctor For Botched Butt Job

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sandra Denton, better known by her stage name Pepa from the legendary Hip Hop group Salt-N-Pepa is in the throes of a legal battle thanks to a botched butt job.

According to TMZ, Denton is suing Dr. David Seyah for negligence claiming that he performed three separate procedures in order to correct the damage she suffered in a 2018 car accident.

In legal documents, Denton claimed that the accident caused the biopolymer injections in her behind and hips to shift. The movement left her in extreme discomfort.

Denton was referred to Dr. Sayah in September 2019. He planned to remove the biopolymer material and butt implants to alleviate her pain.

According to the lawsuit, Sayah convinced Denton to replace her butt implants with smaller ones, claiming that she’d be disappointed going back to the size of her original behind.

Dr. Sayah performed unsuccessful liposuction, causing Denton to require another, corrective surgery.

Before the second corrective surgery could be scheduled, she claims Dr. Sayah pressured her into another procedure which caused her buttocks to harden and knock up.

Denton said the whole ordeal made it difficult and stressful for her to perform on stage.

In February of this year, Denton believed that Dr. Sayah finally removed the biopolymer material.

But allegedly, that was not the case. When she went to another doctor because she was still experiencing pain, an MRI found a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”

Denton is suing Dr. Sayah for “disfiguring her.” She believes she will likely suffer from injuries for the rest of her life and will likely require even more surgery to do what she initially asked him to do and correct the mistakes he made with the other procedures.

