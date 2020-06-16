While there is much more work to be done to put an end to police brutality we are already winning small victories. Some of the badges in the Big Apple can no longer go undercover.

As spotted on Raw Story the New York Police Department is making changes to their force and how it patrols low-income communities. The New York Times is reporting that Commissioner Dermot F. Shea announced they are shutting down their plainclothes crime unit. This change is monumental as the subdivision in question has been responsible for some of the most notorious police shootings in the city’s history. Shea explained that recent demonstrations have led to this new strategy.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Thankfully, here in New York City, angry demonstrations have turned peaceful. Thoughtful discussions about reform have emerged,” he explained. “This is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city,” Shea said. “This is 21st-century policing. We must do it in a manner that builds trust between the officers and the community they serve.”

The plainclothes unit previously utilized over 600 officers throughout the department’s 77 precincts. These lawmen and laywomen will be reassigned to other responsibilities including the neighborhood policing initiative and the detective bureau.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

RELATED NEWS:

Black Pastor Arrested After Calling 911 On White Trespassers Who Threatened To Kill Him

Atlanta PD Killed Rayshard Brooks, Police Chief Resigns & Protests Break Out

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Serious Police Reform After Rayshard Brooks Murder

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cargo Shorts Defunded: NYPD Is Shutting Down Their Plainclothes Crime Unit was originally published on hiphopwired.com