Mayor Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Serious Police Reform After Rayshard Brooks Murder

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Monday that she will be signing an executive order which will make some changes to how Atlanta Police are allowed use of force when approaching civilians.

The order will require officers to use de-escalation tactics before using weapons. It will also require other officers to step in when their fellow officers might be committing a crime, as well as make it mandatory that all police shootings be reported to the city’s citizens review board. The mayor said in a press conference that the order along with all the new rules are intended to protect or communities and ensure everyone in the community is treated with dignity and respect.

These changes come after Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in an Atlanta Wendy’s parking lot. The death added fuel to the protests in Atlanta which led to Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields to step down from the force.

In a press conference, Lance shared “we saw the worst happen on Friday night with Mr. Brooks. It angered me and it saddened me beyond words,” Bottoms said. “This is the third time in two weeks that I spent the better part of the day looking at bodycam footage related to the excessive use of force.”

Fox Atlanta says this is the first step of action that the mayor and her administration will take “so that we can heal as a nation and as a city.”

