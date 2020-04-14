Smoking Marijuana Could Give You Complications If You Catch CoronaVirus COVID-19

If you’re smoking while you’re quarantined, you just might want to scale back a bit. Experts are reporting that smoking marijuana, even just occasionally, can increase your chances of having complications from coronavirus.

According to WSVN, “what happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause,” said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. “Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there.”

It’s safe to say that smoking, isn’t worth the risk of possibly giving yourself a higher chance of catching the virus.

