Hot Spot: Is Drake Lying About His Coronavirus Status? [VIDEO]

Oh lord. Oprah has put Stedman Graham in the guest house after traveling recently. She says she is practicing social distancing, and he is not getting in the bed with her

Speaking of social distancing, Tory Lanez says that Drake is lying about his coronavirus status and hiding it from his friends.

While Drake may be hiding his status, Slim Thug shared his stating that even after social distancing, it’s tested positive.

