Cynthia Bailey Says She Feels Fine After Filming With Andy Cohen Who Tested Positive

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey gave an update regarding her health after it was revealed that Watch What Happens Live Host Andy Bravo was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“I sent Andy a text after I found out wishing him a speedy recovery,” Bailey, 53, told The Shade Room. “I saw him almost 2 weeks ago. I feel fine and have not had any symptoms of the virus. As far as I know the others ladies are good. We want to continue to send our prayers to Andy and hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

Bailey was a guest on the show along with The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan and sat directly next to Cohen. The time difference between the show’s taping and Cohen’s diagnosis reveal does not indicate whether or not Cohen was showing symptoms early on. However, after Cohen made his diagnosis public fans starting inquiring about whether or not past guests of the show were exposed.

Cohen, a popular Bravo executive, informed fans in a Saturday Instagram post and urged that people continue to head the warnings of government officials and medical professionals to stay home to prevent further spreading the virus.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen wrote.

“Just came back from Costco with Mike & was off the gram for a couple of hours,” Bailey wrote on her Instagram account, reposting Cohen’s message. “Just saw this. Was just thinking about how we were scheduled to shoot the reunion yesterday until it got canceled because of corona. Everyone please continue to do your part to stay healthy, and protect the health of others by staying home as much as you can. Sending Andy much love & many prayers. Please rest up & feel better. Praying you have a speedy recovery.”

Bailey was one of the many stars of the Housewives franchise who wished Cohen well.

You can watch a snippet of Bailey’s episode below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com