Cynthia Bailey’s Fiance Mike Hill Says Now He Knows What To Do If He Feels Like He Wants To Cheat

Earlier this month, we reported that Cynthia Bailey shared, in a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” confessional, shared that she does think about the fact that her fiancé Mike Hill cheated on both of his ex-wives.

She said that while she believes that she’s getting Mike during the best part of his life, she wonders what makes her different from his previous wives.

Hill spoke to this during a recent interview on The Domenick Nati Show earlier today. Hill said:

“I loved my ex-wives. I did but I was never fully in love. With Cynthia, she was everything I’ve ever wanted in a woman, everything I’ve ever desired, everything that I’ve ever prayed for and she’s just the right person. I’m putting everything in God’s hands and I know that with her and me together, we’re going to be fine. And I’m not concerned about any infidelities or anything like that. What I’ve learned from the past is that if I feel that way, if I feel like that, then I just need to get out of the relationship.”

It was a sentiment he shared in our exclusive interview. Hill said now that he’s whole, he’s not going to get caught up in those same old traps.

“I know who I am now. I know that I’ve grown. I know that I’ve matured. I know that I’m ready to be in a relationship with somebody like Cynthia Bailey and before I wasn’t ready to be married. I got married for whatever reason I got married, but now I am marrying Cynthia Bailey because I’m whole, she’s whole, and it’s something I want to do.”

During the chat, Mike also spoke about whether there is any lingering tension between himself, Cynthia and Kenya Moore for telling Cynthia that Mike was going to propose before he actually did it.

“No. That was overplayed to be honest with you. I know people are talking about the whole engagement or whatever. Obviously, in the beginning, I was a little upset to hear that maybe something was said. But not mad. I was just upset, not necessarily at Kenya—but I was upset because I wanted that night to be perfect and I wanted her to be totally surprised.”

ou can listen to the full interview in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE