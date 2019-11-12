Antoine Fuqua & Wife Lela Rochon All Smiles At Daughter’s Play Post-Scandal [PHOTO]

If they like it, we love it!

After making headlines over the summer for carrying out a smooching affair with Nicole Murphy, Antoine Fuqua is back smiling with his wife Lela Rochon. The couple was posted up on Lela’s IG page, posing together with their teenage daughter, Asia Fuqua. Asia takes after her beautiful mommy, snagging the leading actress role in her high school play for “Into The Woods.”

Her mom writes:

Congratulations to our amazing daughter @asiafuqua on her starring role of “Cinderella” in Into The Woods you killed it baby girl. We are so proud of you! Shine forever bright!!

Lela pretty much hinted that she’d be standing by her marriage after Nicole Murphy apologized to her publicly and she seemingly shaded Nicole on Instagram. She also never took off her ring.

Good for them seemingly working it out!

