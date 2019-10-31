LisaRaye Has Proof Nicole Murphy Cheated with Her Ex [VIDEO]

LisaRaye is not playing games with Nicole Murphy! We have all heard the accusation that Nicole Murphy slept with LisaRaye’s ex-husband, the Prime Minister of the Turks and Caicos. Nicole denied that she broke up LisaRaye’s marriage when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and that wordplay seems to agitate LisaRaye even more. Now she says she has receipts.

According to PulseofRadio.com, in the video, LisaRaye wasn’t happy with Nicole Murphy’s play on words, saying, “’I did not break up LisaRaye’s marriage.’ I wouldn’t give her that much credit to say she broke up anything. I gave it to her straight because when you’re a woman and you’re grown, let’s handle it like a woman, let’s talk face to face and let’s get it out.”

LisaRaye revealed that she actually had a face to face with Nicole about 6 months ago and Nicole lied in her face. LisaRaye continued, “So when she got here and said that I lied, ‘Well, wait a minute, you should have pleaded the fifth. Now you outwardly saying I’m lying, that’s a lie. You know we had a conversation about this. Come talk to me. Now, here’s the thing don’t make me do it with the receipts, don’t make me do it. Because I don’t ever talk about nothing I don’t know. I got proof. The kind that I don’t need to ask nobody else about.”

We wonder what those receipts are.

Check out the video below:

