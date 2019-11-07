Are Kylie Jenner and Drake Dating?

The rumor mill is churning with word that

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kylie has been split from the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Travis Scott, since October. Kylie has since been spotted at both Drake’s birthday and Halloween party, where a source said she stayed “super late.”

However, TMZ reports the family insists that Kylie and Drake are “just friends” and that Drake has been a friend of the family for years.

The insider also says that the family is very fond of Travis and hope that Kylie can find a way to work things out with him.