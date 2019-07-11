Many Moods: 5 Times Drake’s Had an Identity Crisis

Drake dropped the lineup for the 2019 OVO Fest Thursday and Sunday’s lineup is giving social media some serious déjà vu.

Toronto will be treated to two days of music August 4th and 5th at the Budweiser Stage (previously known as the Molson Amphitheatre). B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V are all scheduled to hit the stage on August 4th.

It’s a lineup that’s eerily similar–okay let’s be real, it’s the Millennium Tour, but in Toronto. One could argue that the Millennium Tour never made it that far north during its stateside run, so what’s wrong with Drake providing an opportunity for the 6 to throw it back one time for the 99 and the 2000s.

This move falls in line with Champagne Papi’s history of co-opting trends and sometimes, entire cultures. Check out five examples of that below.

