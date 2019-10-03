Future First Lady? LisaRaye Rumored To Be Linked To Well-Known Bishop

It might be almost time to jump the broom for actress LisaRaye McCoy and her rumored man already has a church to make it official.

Sources say Lisa is in a serious relationship with Bishop Noel Jones.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to an exclusive from The Jasmine Brand, LisaRaye has been dating the popular Gardena, Calif. bishop for “quite some time.” Just this past Sunday, LisaRaye was spotted sitting in the pastor’s “special section” while visiting his church, City Of Refuge. Rumor around the city is that they are planning to jump the broom soon according to the report. They also report that LisaRaye is trying to shop a reality show on behalf of Pastor Jones, called Keeping Up With the Joneses.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Bishop Jones has interests in television. Previously, he was featured on a show called Preachers Of L.A.

Aside from that, details about McCoy and Jones are bleak.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: