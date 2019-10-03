CLOSE
Future First Lady? LisaRaye Rumored To Be Linked To Well-Known Bishop

2016 American Black Film Festival Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

It might be almost time to jump the broom for actress LisaRaye McCoy and her rumored man already has a church to make it official.

Sources say Lisa is in a serious relationship with Bishop Noel Jones.

According to an exclusive from The Jasmine Brand, LisaRaye has been dating the popular Gardena, Calif. bishop for “quite some time.” Just this past Sunday, LisaRaye was spotted sitting in the pastor’s “special section” while visiting his church, City Of Refuge. Rumor around the city is that they are planning to jump the broom soon according to the report. They also report that LisaRaye is trying to shop a reality show on behalf of Pastor Jones, called Keeping Up With the Joneses.

Bishop Jones has interests in television. Previously, he was featured on a show called Preachers Of L.A.

Aside from that, details about McCoy and Jones are bleak.

Bishop Noel Jones , LisaRaye

