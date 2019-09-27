Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss Of His 10-Day-Old Grandson

Our deepest condolences go out to Snoop Dogg and his family as they mourn the loss of his 10-day-old grandson, Kai Love.

Kai was the third child of Snoop’s oldest son Corde.

“His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us,” Corde, 25, wrote on Instagram revealing the sad news. “Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you 🙏🏾💜🤙🏿♻️.”

According to People.com, “Snoop became a grandfather for the first time in January 2015, when Corde’s then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer gave birth to a baby boy named Zion. He shares Elleven with partner Soraya, who also gave birth to Kai.”

