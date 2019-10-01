OT Genasis Confirmed As The Father Of Malika Haqq’s Baby

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

KUWTK star Malika Haqq is going to be spending at least 18 more years communicating with her ex-boyfriend, rapper OT Genasis because he’s been confirmed as the father of her child.

The news was confirmed by US Weekly. They are reporting that Malika, 36, and OT, 32, are still exes and have been since summer, June to be exact. The two were together for two years.

Last week, Haqq revealed in a sponsored Instagram post that she is currently carrying a baby. She didn’t immediately show off her baby bump in the photos but today, we’ve got pictures of it!

I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more 🥰 pic.twitter.com/boodDioWOb — Malika (@ForeverMalika) September 30, 2019

Malika showed off her barely-there bump in a photo with her twin sissy Khadijah.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: