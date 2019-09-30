Cops were called to the Clueless actor Stacey Dash’s Pasco County home this weekend due to a domestic dispute, according to TMZ.

Stacey Dash allegedly put her hands on her fourth husband Jeffery Marty. According to a source, Dash slapped and pushed him. When officers arrived they noticed scratches on his left arm.

The domestic violence landed Dash into custody where she was sent to cool off with a $500 bail.

Sources say Dash call 911 after her husband attacked her and that Marty’s scars were a result of defending herself from him choking her. According to Dash’s manager, she was taken into custody because she didn’t have any scars.

“I do not wear polyester hair, okay? Unlike some people I know, like Shawana.” -Dionne (Stacey Dash, Clueless)

As If! Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence was originally published on hiphopnc.com

