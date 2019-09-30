Texas DJ Accused Of Forging Divorce Papers Attends Court With New Wife

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Texas man accused of forging his wife’s signature in order to end his marriage turned himself in alongside his new wife, KCPR in Houston reports.

Paul Nixon, who happens to be a well-known Houston DJ named DJ U-Shay, claims he is innocent. His lawyer, Chaunte Sterling, said Nixon immediately paused his tour to address the legal matter.

“He’s a legend here. He’s a legendary DJ here in Houston. He was actually on tour when he started receiving multiple phone calls, texts about this matter. Got on the first flight here, and came out, and we approached today for a bond,” Sterling said.

His previous wife, Edna, claims that he left their marriage without her knowing and stuck her with his hefty debt.

“He left with thousands of dollars of debt, things in my name, DJ equipment” she said. “He’s stolen from me.”

She added that she has no problem with divorcing him and claimed that Nixon also lived a double life.

Nixon reportedly filed for divorce from Edna back in February 2017 and submitted documents with her alleged signature in April that year. Nixon is also accused of going to divorce court and lying under oath.

The 51-year-old has been charged with aggravated perjury. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted as well as $5,000. Nixon is due back in court in November.

