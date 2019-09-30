CLOSE
Forbes Richest People In The World Revealed

This is just crazy money! While Kylie Jenner is the youngest Billionaire, she’s no where close to these crazy billionaires!

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Declared Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Forbes revealed the world’s richest people and there a bunch of names on there that ring a bell. What would you do with that kind of money?

See the top five richest people in the world below…

#5 Carlos Slim Helu & family, $64 B

#4 Bernard Arnault & family, $76 B

#3 Warren Buffett, $82.5 B

#2 Bill Gates, $96.5 B

#1 Jeff Bezos & family, $131 B

Check out the top 40 here

