Forbes Richest People In The World Revealed

This is just crazy money! While Kylie Jenner is the youngest Billionaire, she’s no where close to these crazy billionaires!
Forbes revealed the world’s richest people and there a bunch of names on there that ring a bell. What would you do with that kind of money?
See the top five richest people in the world below…
#5 Carlos Slim Helu & family, $64 B
#4 Bernard Arnault & family, $76 B
#3 Warren Buffett, $82.5 B
#2 Bill Gates, $96.5 B
#1 Jeff Bezos & family, $131 B
Check out the top 40 here
