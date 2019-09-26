CLOSE
Nick Cannon Lands Daytime TV Talk Show

From night time to daytime, Nick Cannon is ready to take his place on the couch of daytime talk shows.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern, The Masked Singer host revealed that he will be joining the daytime talk show lineup in the year 2020.

Cannon shared with Howard Stern that after his exit from Americas Got Talent he began developing a late-night talk show but, after filling in for The Wendy Williams Show he fell in love with daytime TV and put the late-night dream on hold.

The show is said to air after he gets off the air on Power 106, which airs 5 a.m to 10 a.m. Along with going to Howard University.

