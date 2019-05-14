Wendy Williams & Howard Stern Make Amends After Months-Long Feud

via MadameNoire.com:

After filing for divorce it seems that Wendy Williams has found her way back into the arms of a few formerly estranged friends.

In March Williams and radio host Howard Stern were enthralled in a nasty exchange after Williams labeled Stern “Hollywood,” citing that his notoriety had watered down his shock jock appeal.

Stern hit back at Wendy hard, calling her a “jealous b—,” all in the midst of Williams’ recent bout with addiction, along with rumors of a reported affair between her ex Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson.

But as the cover star for the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, Stern opens up about the heated back and forth and expressed remorse over their disagreement.

“That was me at my worst. I thought she was saying that I was a piece of s–t and I sucked. But as [I hear it] now, I don’t see it as an offense at all,” he said. “If ‘Hollywood’ means that I’ve evolved in some way and the show has changed, then yeah, she hit the nail on the head.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On Monday, Williams said she was relieved to end the feud with her former mentor on the most recent episode of her hit talk show.

“By the way, Howard, I read the article with you on the cover and I saw that you mentioned me and that you apologized. Howard, you know what, if you never apologized to me ever in your life, you would still be one of the most influential people in shaping my career. You and Oprah, that’s it.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“The idea that you apologized, — he went on the air and ripped me a new one for no damn reason, because I knew I was right — then in this article, it was a thick article, he goes on to say that he loves me and that I might’ve seen something in him that maybe he didn’t see, or something like that,” she continued.

“And, [he says] that he’s kind of embarrassed for ripping me on the air, so he’s pulled that from the archives. You’ll never hear that on repeat…I love him! And, my heart was so broken when he was fighting with me because I wasn’t fighting with him!” 10 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: