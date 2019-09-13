Christina Milian Broke Into Nick Cannon’s Phone And Went Through It For A Month To Catch Him Cheating

While being featured on E!’s Just the Sip with Justin Alexander, actress and singer Christina Milian admitted that in her past relationship with Nick Cannon, she broke into his phone and went through it on the low for an entire month to catch him cheating.

The two started dating after they worked together on the 2003 film Love Don’t Cost a Thing, and they were together for more than two years. Things fell apart when she had an inkling that he was stepping out on her and was able to hack his phone to find out.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check and I was right and the next thing you know, I was reading for like a month. I was reading messages,” she shared. “I was stuck in Romania. I had time. I was like, I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person so in the meantime, I’m going to get my intel, make sure this is for real for real and it was for real so it was enough.”

SEE ALSO: It’s A Boy! See Photos From Christina Milian And Matt Pokora’s Gender Reveal Party

And while some probably wouldn’t be able to wait a whole month to let their man know that they’ve caught them in the act of betrayal, Milian was trying to figure out whether or not she wanted to confront him at all because at the time, she couldn’t imagine being without him.

“We were just so close that I think at that time, I couldn’t deal with the idea that if we ended up breaking up, I wasn’t going to get to see him again,” she said. “So I wanted to be able to see him in person, go over it, not like it would change anything, but part of me was like, he was kind of like my first love love at the time. It was unreal that it was happening.””He was living at my house and everything too. It was just like, ‘Wait, under my own roof this is happening?’” she added. “It just kind of blew me away. When I look at it now, I’m like, not that it’s right because I don’t think it’s right for anybody…It is what it is and obviously it wasn’t meant to be and I’m sure he’s maybe changed his ways I’m sure. We all grow up.”The two broke up in 2005 and have since been able to be friendly again. They also both went on to high-profile relationships. He was married to Mariah Carey of course, and she married producer The-Dream, was engaged to Drake’s former manager, Jas Prince, and dated rapper Lil Wayne. However, she confidently told Justin that her current beau, Matt Pokora, is the guy she sees herself with for the long haul. The two are expecting their first child together, a boy, next year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“He’s the one. I definitely feel that with him,” she said. “We made a baby together, which I’m excited about, but I never imagined I’d be halfway across the world and meet this handsome, amazing person at a restaurant and my life would change like that. I did pray for that.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: