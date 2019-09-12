Last week LeBron James made an attempt to trademark what has now become his famous “Taco Tuesday” phrase. Wednesday, September 12th, it was revealed that his request was denied by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SEE ALSO: Megan Thee Stallion Files Trademark For ‘Hot Girl Summer’

The New York Times reports that the phrase “Taco Tuesday” was too much of a “commonplace term message or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys and ordinary familiar, and well recognized concept or sentiment.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon Woman Arrested After Pouring Alcohol Into A Taco Bell Drive-Thru Employee’s Mouth

The founder of Gerben Law Firm, Josh Gerben, has a business that specializes in trademarks, he explained why he believes trademarking the common term is impossible. Gerben cited multiple documents with a thorough explanation of why the trademark was denied.

The USPTO has refused the TACO TUESDAY trademark application filed by Lebron James' company LBJ Trademarks, LLC. The refusal, issued at 6:26 PM today, finds that TACO TUESDAY is a "commonplace message" and therefore fails to function as a trademark.#TacoTuesday My analysis👇 pic.twitter.com/eKcW2l1CnH — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 12, 2019

The patent finding continues to cite several sources that showed that “Taco Tuesday” is used widely “to express enthusiasm for tacos by promoting and celebrating them on a dedicated weekday.”

A spokesman for LeBron said that he plans to respond to the Trademark Office’s finding with “added or adjusted language within six months” as reported by Yahoo Finance.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

LeBron James’ Trademark For ‘Taco Tuesday’ Gets Denied was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related