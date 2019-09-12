CLOSE
LeBron James’ Trademark For ‘Taco Tuesday’ Gets Denied

2019 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Last week LeBron James made an attempt to trademark what has now become his famous “Taco Tuesday” phrase. Wednesday, September 12th, it was revealed that his request was denied by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The New York Times reports that the phrase “Taco Tuesday” was too much of a “commonplace term message or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys and ordinary familiar, and well recognized concept or sentiment.”

The founder of Gerben Law Firm, Josh Gerben, has a business that specializes in trademarks, he explained why he believes trademarking the common term is impossible. Gerben cited multiple documents with a thorough explanation of why the trademark was denied.

The patent finding continues to cite several sources that showed that “Taco Tuesday” is used widely “to express enthusiasm for tacos by promoting and celebrating them on a dedicated weekday.”

A spokesman for LeBron said that he plans to respond to the Trademark Office’s finding with “added or adjusted language within six months” as reported by Yahoo Finance.

LeBron James’ Trademark For ‘Taco Tuesday’ Gets Denied was originally published on cassiuslife.com

lebron james , Taco Tuesday

