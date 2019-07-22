Get Your Coins: Megan Thee Stallion Files Trademark For ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Don’t get it confused, Megan Thee Stallion is well aware of all of these brands trying to catch fame off of “Hot Girl Summer.”

The fiery Houston rapper has already filed documents to have her famous catchphrase trademarked according to Billboard.

Since May, the term Hot Girl Summer has taken on a life of its own via memes, Meg’s Hotties fanbase and more. The definition of it boils down to this: “women and men unapologetically being themselves and living their truth.” Doesn’t mean you need to be single to enjoy a hot girl summer, just means you need to be YOU to enjoy a hot girl summer. She even teased fans with an official “Hot Girl Summer” track to be out by the end of the season and her own “Hot Girl Summer” playlist on Spotify has over 100,000 followers and counting.

The trademark was filed on July 10th around the same time brands such as Wendy’s, Forever 21 and Maybelline began using it for social marketing campaigns. If approved, the trademark will cover merchandise specifically for products such as hoodies, T-shirts, and sportswear.

Yes mam it’s been in the process 🔥💙 https://t.co/ZQfZbZNqhK — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 11, 2019

