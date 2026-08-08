Listen Live
Close
Money

Bang For Your Buck:Things You Can Buy For $1 in This Economy

Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy

Your dollar isn’t dead yet celebrate national dollar day on August 8 by seeing what your dollar can still do.

Published on August 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Detailed view of a one dollar bill showing intricate designs and the word dollar prominently displayed in the center of the currency note
Source: Iaroslav Bushuev / Getty

Once upon a time, a dollar could buy lunch, a movie ticket, and maybe even a little happiness. Fast-forward to 2026, and it barely makes it out of the parking lot and in some places you cant even get in the parking lot with parking cost being $10 or more at certian places.

TRENDING: America’s 10 Cheapest States To Live In 2026

However, in honor of National Dollar Day on August 8, we decided to celebrate America’s most overworked piece of currency by seeing just how much life is left in a single buck. Believe it or not, there are still a few things you can snag for $1 if you know where to look.

TRENDING: ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States

So whether you’re stretching your budget or just here for the laughs, here’s our completely unscientific list of things you can still get for a dollar in today’s economy. Because these days, finding a bargain deserves its own national holiday.

Four quarters

A McDonald’s app deal (when available)

A fountain drink at some convenience stores

A small coffee at select gas stations

A lottery scratch-off ticket

A bottle of water

A banana

Related Stories

An apple (at many grocery stores)

A pack of ramen noodles

A packet of oatmeal

A single taco during Taco Tuesday specials

A slice of pizza at warehouse clubs (with membership)

A piece of fruit at a farmers market

A greeting card from Dollar Tree

Gift wrap

Party balloons (basic latex)

A notebook

Pens

Pencils

Sticky notes

A toothbrush

Travel-size toothpaste

Bar soap

Hair ties

Bobby pins

Lip balm (store brands)

A reusable shopping bag

Kitchen sponge

Measuring spoons

Plastic food storage containers

Paper plates

Plastic cups

Birthday candles

Seed packets for a garden

Seasonal decorations after clearance

A newspaper (where still sold)

A photo print (4×6) at many pharmacies

A single postcard

A pack of gum

A few pieces of candy

One gumball machine prize

A vending machine snack (in some locations)

A bus ride in a few cities with discounted fares

Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
53 Items
Sports  |  T.E. Thomas

Ladies, Meet the Hottest NFL Players of 2026

14 Items
News  |  T.E. Thomas

Social Security Adds 14 New Disability Conditions

14 Items
Television  |  Joce Blake

15 Greatest Black TV Theme Songs of All Time

26 Items
Lifestyle  |  T.E. Thomas

Cheapest Places To Retire In 2026

44 Items
Money  |  T.E. Thomas

Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close