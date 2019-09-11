Trey Songz Alleged Assault Victim Drops Charges

Andrea Buera, the woman who accused Trey Songz of assaulting her during All-Star Weekend is now dropping her lawsuit. Andrea sued Trey last year after she claims Trey became upset and hit her at a party in Hollywood.

Trey says, he “reasonably believed [Andrea] was going to harm him and any force he used was only the amount reasonably necessary to protect himself.”

As previously reported, Trey Songz was not charged for domestic violence. The R&B crooner turned himself in back in May, was released shortly after, and has always maintained his innocence.

Source: TheShadeRoom.com

