Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Him

Marliesia Ortiz, who is the ex-girlfriend of Swae Lee, has reportedly been arrested following an incident where she allegedly struck, and head-butted him before getting kicked out by his security. Ortiz and Swae reportedly broke up earlier this year. Law enforcement sources said Ortiz called police after her attack and claimed she was the victim of sexual assault.

Once the cops arrived, Ortiz appears to have changed her story. She admitted she had broken items in Swae’s house, and began to hit him, she also claimed he strangled her. Police were not able to see injuries on any of them, but Ortiz was still arrested, but no charges have been filed.

A representative for Swae told TMZ that Ortiz was arrested after she changed her story when police arrived.

Swae took to Twitter and apparently addressed the situation very briefly.

They’ll make up anything for a story about I’m truely baffled 😂☠️ — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) September 9, 2019

TMZ notes that despite the altercation neither Marliesia or Swae were left with any visible marks on their bodies.

