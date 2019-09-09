Here’s What Happened When “Filthy-Mouthed” Chrissy Teigen Called Trump A “P**** A** B****”

Trump was at it again last night searching for more people to insult and settled on a barely-legible spiel on criminal justice.
Here’s what he wrote on Twitter:
“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close….
….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring…..
….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”
@LesterHoltNBCdoesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about….
…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!
If you noticed he called Chrissy Teigen a “filthy-mouthed wife.”
So she responded: “lol what a p**** a*** b****. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”
That had the entire internet going up! Then John Legend hopped in saying this…
Peep how Chrissy and John destroyed the internet and how everyone hopped in with the hashtag…
SEE ALSO: John Legend Blasts “Flaming Racist” Donald Trump Over Baltimore Rant [VIDEO]
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- 74-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Twins
- Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks If They Look Alike
- Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Checks 50 Cent Over His Comments About Her Father