Here’s What Happened When “Filthy-Mouthed” Chrissy Teigen Called Trump A “P**** A** B****”

Trump was at it again last night searching for more people to insult and settled on a barely-legible spiel on criminal justice.

Here’s what he wrote on Twitter:

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close….

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring…..

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”

@LesterHoltNBCdoesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about….

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

If you noticed he called Chrissy Teigen a “filthy-mouthed wife.”

So she responded: “lol what a p**** a*** b****. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

That had the entire internet going up! Then John Legend hopped in saying this…

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Peep how Chrissy and John destroyed the internet and how everyone hopped in with the hashtag…

This exchange between Chrissy Teigen and #PresidentPussyAssBitch should be placed in the Smithsonian because it's a very important part of our history as a people. pic.twitter.com/O0gwa8w1YM — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 9, 2019

The president has gotten away with a lot of stuff but I truly believe he will regret starting shit with Chrissy Teigen on twitter — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) September 9, 2019

After Trump called John Legend wife Chrissy Teigen a #filthymouthedwife this happened *Enjoy pic.twitter.com/b3d2vEJXPJ — MG 🌼 🏳️‍🌈 💋 (@FeministRocks) September 9, 2019

I'm here for changing his official title to #PresidentPussyAssBitch. Thank you, Queen Chrissy Teigen. — Vanessa Thee Unicorn (@intllctualglitr) September 9, 2019

Me sitting in the conference room at @Twitter as they decide whether #PresidentPussyAssBitch violates their T&C pic.twitter.com/4gydOg7t4E — April (@ReignOfApril) September 9, 2019

.@twitter won't let Twitter be great. I understand. #PresidentPussyAssBitch is vile and absolutely should not trend. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Please don't make this foul mouthed hashtag trend #PresidentPussyAssBitch https://t.co/TMaq58hzIx — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

