Donald Trump Blames the Media & Video Games For Mass Shootings

According to CNN, there have been more shootings than actual days in 2019, putting 2019 on pace to be the first year since 2016 with an average of more than one mass shooting a day. A huge common denominator there is that Trump’s presidential campaign was in full swing in 2019. Spewing hate-filled speech at every stop, inciting racism and violence. It’s not just messaging to win over a voter demographic, these are things Trump believes. Due to that fact alone, it should come as no surprise that Donald is blaming this weekend’s mass shootings on the media. He took to Twitter to make a statement on the deaths of a combined 29 people between mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

“The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country,” Trump wrote in a tweet Monday. “Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Later on, when reading from a teleprommpter he refused to even suggest that gun laws needed to be changed. He did, “blame violent video games, mental illness, the internet and a culture that promotes violence for helping to foster white nationalism and hatred behind at least one of the shootings that shocked the country.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to identify how dense this statement is. People watch the news all over the world. Yet America, in particular, is the only country with more than one mass shooting a day. It’s a no brainer that strict gun laws and a president who doesn’t endorse white supremacy and bigotry would go a long way toward fixing the issue. We all know by now that self-accountability is so far off of Donald’s radar that he might not even know what it is. He doesn’t care and we know it. Deep down, we’re all hoping that the 2020 election removes him from office so that as a country we can begin to repair the damage he’s done.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Donald Trump Blames the Media & Video Games For Mass Shootings was originally published on cassiuslife.com