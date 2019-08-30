CLOSE
Rock T’s Daughter, Harmoni Turner, Gets Accepted Into Harvard! [VIDEO]

Congrats are in order for Rock T’s daughter, Harmoni Turner. She’s a basketball star and she’s headed to Harvard University.

Check out her highlight reel and announcement below! 

Go, Harmoni!!

College , Harmoni Turner , Rock-T

