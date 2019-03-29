Aoki Lee Simmons Got Accepted Into Harvard At Just 16-Years-Old [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:
The last time we wrote about Aoki Lee Simmons on this site, we were discussing the racial taunting she was enduring at her school, at the hands of one of her White, male classmates.
In an Instagram Live video, Lee Simmons described the bullying she’d experienced from this boy for years, culminating in him calling her the n-word.
In the video, Aoki expressed being particularly perturbed because she said she only comes to school to do her work so she can get into college.
Last night, she shared a video, recorded by her mother Kimora Lee Simmons, of her being accepted into Harvard University.
In the video, you can hear Kimora screaming, “Oh my God, do you want to go there? Yaaayy! Are you sure? Yaaaay! What? Yaaaay!”
In the second video, her brother Kenzo reads her acceptance letter.
What’s particularly special about this admission is the fact that Aoki was accepted at just sixteen years old.
Her older sister Ming Lee Simmons shared her excitement and pride for her sister in an Instagram post that highlighted Aoki’s confidence, persistence and work ethic—with visuals of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.
Congratulations to Aoki!
