Simone Biles’ Brother Charged In New Years Eve Triple Murder

A shocking story is coming out of Ohio involving Simone Biles’ brother. Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and one count of perjury, the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland police Chief Calvin D. Williams said in a statement reports PEOPLE.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

According to investigators, a shooting broke out at Cleveland apartment hosting a New Year’s Eve party when an “uninvited group” entered. An incident then occurred and Biles-Thomas reportedly fired gunshots leaving three people dead.

The Olympic gymnast did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It should be noted that Simone was adopted by her grandparents at age 6, and was placed in foster care at age 3. She and her brother are seemingly estranged.

