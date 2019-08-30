It’s Official: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Make Public Outing As A Couple [PHOTOS]

Rapper Jeezy and talk show host Jeannie Mai are officially a thing, People reports.

The pair was boo’d up at Jeezy’s annual SnoBall gala to raise money for his non-profit org, Street Dreams last week.

“The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night,” a source close to Jeezy told PEOPLE.

At the event, Jeezy received the Phoenix Award for his philanthropic work with Atlanta youth. The 41-year-old former trap star also toasted in celebration for the release of his last studio album, “TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.” Jeannie was captured cheering her man on from the audience.

Their public appearance comes just a week after Jeannie told her co-hosts on “The Real” that the two weren’t an item.

“Jeezy and I hang out,” she said. “He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”

She also added that she was “multi-dating,” and promised her fans that when she is in a serious relationship, she would spill all the tea on the table.

“Real fam you know I always keep it a little too real at this table. I promise you that when there is that one special boo, you will be the first to know from me,” she said.

Rumors that the two were romantically linked spread back in January when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them together.

This is Mai’s first public relationship after her divorce from ex-husband Freddy Harteis after ten years of marriage.

This post was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

