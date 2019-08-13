Loni Love Wants Tamar Braxton To Return To The Upcoming Season Of “The Real” As A Guest

After releasing the promo photos of the upcoming season of The Real, host Loni Love revealed that she would love for her former guest host Tamar Braxton to return as a special guest.

Love tweeted out a call to a select group of entertainers including Jordyn Woods, presidential candidate Kamala Harris, actress Viola Davis, actor Jussie Smollett and Missy Elliott, to name a few.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If you recall, Braxton left the show in a heap of controversy after she was fired from the show in 2016. The era marked a difficult time for the singer as she also suffered from a debilitating bout with pneumonia as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

Separate rumors said there was dissension between the women on the set, with Braxton accusing the women of setting her up to be terminated. Each of the hosts, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jeannie Mai have denied Braxton’s claims and allege they were just as shocked as Braxton once the news hit headlines.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“In season one and season two, we were all different. We didn’t really know each other that much, it was a new show, and as far as I know, I was sitting at table with a girl named Tamar Braxton,” she continued. “I had just met these ladies and I had just met her. I was excited.”

For her part, Love says things went left after Tamar hinted that she was ready for new management, a move that would bump her former husband and manager, Vincent Herbert, out-of-place.

SEE ALSO: Loni Love Becomes Weight Watchers Brand Ambassador [VIDEO]

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “I can tell you this, everybody has a different story with Tamar.

She claims that she received word from Braxton’s sister Towanda that Herbert was naming Love and her colleagues as co-conspirators in a Braxton Family Values scene that was filmed around the time of Braxton’s firing. Love said she contacted her legal team to have the scene removed, which in turn never made air.

“Something happened and he knows what happened. He’s trying to save face, I believe, because he knows something had happened, either some deal that messed up, I don’t know,” added Love. “It wasn’t like they had a meeting, we tip toed to the office, we don’t have that type of power. We got no power.”

Braxton has since apologized to her former colleagues over the drama, so maybe there’s no love lost and we will be seeing a reunion sooner than we think?

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Loni Love Wants Tamar Braxton To Return To The Upcoming Season Of “The Real” As A Guest was originally published on getuperica.com