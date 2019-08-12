CLOSE
Double Take: Tamika Scott’s Daughter Young Niyah Gives Xscape Vibes [PHOTOS]

Posted August 12, 2019

Young Niyah, the daughter of Xscape group member Tamika Scott, is literally her mother’s twin! On a quick glance, it’s like stepping back into the 90s when Xscape was in their prime. 

In addition to her beautiful looks, her mama’s talent was also passed down. Young Niyah is a rapper and her freestyle game is fire. 

 

Peep these current photos of Young Niyah below; they’re giving us flashbacks! 

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

🖤 #youngniyah #princessofthesouth #model #status

A post shared by Young Niyah (@officialyoungniyah) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Worth it 💕#youngniyah #worthit

A post shared by Young Niyah (@officialyoungniyah) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#selfie 💖 #selfiesunday

A post shared by Young Niyah (@officialyoungniyah) on

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

#mytime #youngniyah #sunday #hitem

A post shared by Young Niyah (@officialyoungniyah) on

