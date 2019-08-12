Double Take: Tamika Scott’s Daughter Young Niyah Gives Xscape Vibes [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Young Niyah, the daughter of Xscape group member Tamika Scott, is literally her mother’s twin! On a quick glance, it’s like stepping back into the 90s when Xscape was in their prime.

In addition to her beautiful looks, her mama’s talent was also passed down. Young Niyah is a rapper and her freestyle game is fire.

Peep these current photos of Young Niyah below; they’re giving us flashbacks!