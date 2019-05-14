Loni Love Becomes Weight Watchers Brand Ambassador [VIDEO]

Via Bossip:

After already announcing that she’s 30 pounds lighter, Loni Love is continuing on her weight loss journey. The talk show host is officially a Weight Watchers brand ambassador and partnering with WW to encourage fans to lead healthier lifestyles.

“I really want to inspire and influence others to look at their lives and get healthier,” said Loni about working with the company. “The inspiration isn’t just about losing weight but getting healthier.”

Loni joins the likes of other WW brand ambassadors including DJ Khaled and Tamela Mann.

