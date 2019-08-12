James Harden Gives Family $10,000 While In The Bahamas

James Harden is one of the best basketball players on the planet. He is a prolific shooter, with crafty moves to get by and score in the paint as well. Because of his super-rare skillset, he has become a top-paid player; in July of 2017, he signed one of the richest contracts in the history of the National Basketball Association. A four year $171 million dollar contract made him the highest-paid player at the time and would net him and average of $40 million per year. Unbelievable.

Now, Harden is sharing that wealth.

Harden and his friends, plus an adidas rep took a trip to the Bahamas. While in the Bahamas, they were doing an ATV excursion through the city, while on this ride, Harden decided to be benevolent and help the local people.

On video, the guard could be seen handing out random sums of money to local residents, according to Sports Illustrated. As seen in the clip, Harden gives a mother $10,000 when he saw that she and her family were fishing for food.

James Harden helped this group by giving them $10,000 after he found them fishing for food 🙏 (via tpizzzle/IG) pic.twitter.com/C445hww4Co — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 10, 2019

Since seasons end Harden has been on a world tour, earlier in the summer he was in China, and also linked up with teammate Eric Gordon in the Bahamas to get a workout in and get some shots up.

The Houston Rockets guard turned down an opportunity to represent the USA in the FIBA World Cup this summer for travels, and to prepare for training camp, which is set to begin September 25.

