Juanita Bynum Canceled Preaching Engagement Because The Hosting Pastor Went In Her Room & Saw Her Panties [VIDEO]

For the younger generation, there are times when church protocol can seem excessive, unnecessary and even counterproductive to spreading the gospel. But there is still something to be said about doing things in order and in such a way so that certain actions and behaviors don’t cause rationale and reasonable people to suspect foolishness.

Dr. Juanita Bynum had an interesting issue with protocol and Pastor John Moore III, the host of the Breaking The Rules Conference at the Experience Church. The breach was so severe that it caused Bynum not to preach at the church this past weekend.

In a Facebook video recounting the the incident, Bynum shed tears as she spoke about Pastor John Moore III entering her room without her knowledge or consent.

Thankfully, Bynum wasn’t in the room at the time but her undergarments were.

Her assistant, as she always does, laid Bynum’s clothes for the next day including her stockings, bra, clothes and her panties.

Bynum was particularly troubled by this fact. According to her assistant, they learned that Moore had entered the room when the receptionist from the front desk called Bynum’s assistant to ask if her undergarments were laid across the bureau. Her assistant asked the woman how she knew that and that’s when she told her that Moore had been in the room. When the assistant asked how he gained access to the room, the receptionist told her that she gave Moore the key because he paid for the room. Bynum felt violated by the whole thing.

“The fact that I’m getting ready to go and stand in somebody’s pulpit who’s seen my underwear, I’m sorry people, I just felt naked and I still do and just felt so violated. And what he said was he came in my room to put something in my room. But then his assistant produces drinks at the front desk for [my assistant] to take to my room.”

Moore claimed that he had to drop something off in Bynum’s room but other items that were meant for her were left at the front desk.

Bynum said if Moore really needed to get something to her, he should have sent his wife.

“As a male, why would you come into my room? Why didn’t you send your wife into my room? And his wife has profusely apologized to me but people of God this, some things are just distasteful. Some things you just don’t cross the lines for,” she said.

As a result, Bynum didn’t preach at the Experience Church. And took to Facebook to apologize to the people who were expecting her. She also wanted to counter the claim from Moore that he did everything he could to get her to preach and she just didn’t want to.

You can watch Dr. Bynum speak about the incident and her feelings regarding it, in the video below.

