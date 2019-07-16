CLOSE
Hate It Or Love It?! Cassie Releases Sweet-Voiced Single “Don’t Let Go” [AUDIO]

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Cassie might be carrying a baby girl right now, but that’s not stopping her from getting to the bag. The 32-year-old recently released a series of summer songs, she’s calling “#FreeFridays.” The four singles, complete with artwork, have been previewed on her Instagram account. All of the songs display a sultry version of Cassie, unlike we’ve heard before. They can be found HERE.

On Cassie’s latest “Free Friday” track, she sings about her lover being “so cool”, she doesn’t want to let him go. Hit play to preview it.

Would you be here for a Cassie comeback? Listen below…

