You can’t accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of being too petty, at least publicly. The Hip-Hop mogul took to social media to congratulate his ex, Cassie, and her new boyfriend on their pregnancy.
Recently, Cassie confirmed that she expecting a child with her new man, civilian Alex Fine. Twitter came through with the expect jokes but Diddy sent a more mature message.
“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E,” he wrote as a caption on a photo of Cassie and Fine.
Respect. Especially since it was reportedly Diddy who hired Fine as a personal trainer for Cassie. However, the new couple insists they didn’t connect until after the breakup.
Diddy Congratulates Ex Cassie and Her New Boyfriend on Pregnancy was originally published on hiphopwired.com