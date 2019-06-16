CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Congratulates Ex Cassie and Her New Boyfriend on Pregnancy

The high road usually leads to good karma.

Leave a comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

You can’t accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of being too petty, at least publicly. The Hip-Hop mogul took to social media to congratulate his ex, Cassie, and her new boyfriend on their pregnancy.

Recently, Cassie confirmed that she expecting a child with her new man, civilian Alex Fine. Twitter came through with the expect jokes but Diddy sent a more mature message.

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤❤❤ L O V E,” he wrote as a caption on a photo of Cassie and Fine.

Respect. Especially since it was reportedly Diddy who hired Fine as a personal trainer for Cassie. However, the new couple insists they didn’t connect until after the breakup.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Diddy Congratulates Ex Cassie and Her New Boyfriend on Pregnancy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close