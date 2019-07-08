CLOSE
Kodak Black Posts Prison Flick, Still Indicted For Sexual Misconduct With Teen

Florida rapper is a walking parole violation.

Kodak Black In Concert - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kodak Black is still in jail. In case you forgot, on Sunday (July 8) he had someone post a pic from the bing on Instagram.

This is where we point out that Kodak Black is currently in jail for making false statements on a gun application.

He wanted to bail out so he could deal with another case he’s facing in South Carolina, but the judge was not having it.

That case in South Carolina? He’s been indicted for sexual misconduct with a teenaged girl.

Careful who you choose to be your rap hero—just saying. Kodak Black goes to trial for the gun case in September.

 

Kodak Black Posts Prison Flick, Still Indicted For Sexual Misconduct With Teen was originally published on hiphopwired.com

