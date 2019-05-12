Kodak Black Arrested On The Way To Rolling Loud Miami

If you have a warrant out for your arrest, announcing exactly where you will be makes the cops job all the easier. Kodak Black knows this now, since on Saturday (May 11), he was arrested shortly before his scheduled set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.
The rapper with the extensive rap sheet got popped for a warrant stemming from firearms charges. Kodak was reportedly pinched by the ATF, US Marshals and the Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit, per WSVN & News.
Kodak Black is currently in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday (May 13). Rolling Loud reps issued a statement that he was not on the festival grounds at the time of his arrest.
Kodak Black is also still facing sexual assault charges of a high school student in South Carolina.
