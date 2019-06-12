Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You Don’t Know Him’

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t care if you’re 30 seconds or 30 years old. They also don’t care if you’re a basketball star by the name of Kevin Durant. Now, Kevin is probably used to trash talk from fans, but mama Durant had something to say to anyone with negative things to say about her son.
Wanda Durant took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and announced, “For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him.”
Wanda added, “He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL.”
She’s responding to critics who questioned Durant’s dedication to his team after missing the first 4 games of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.
KD came back Monday night for game 5, and was doing great! But during the 2nd quarter an achilles injury took him out of the game. The Warriors ended up winning by one-point and will still get a shot at the Championship with Game 6 back in Oakland this Thursday at Oracle Arena.
It’s unclear if Durant will be able to make a return this season, but just knowing what we know about achilles injuries….it’s a slim chance.
Cuties Of The 2019 NBA Finals
Cuties Of The 2019 NBA Finals
1. Steph Curry- Warriors1 of 15
2. Serge Ibaka- Raptors2 of 15
3. Klay Thompson- Warriors3 of 15
4. Kawhi Leonard4 of 15
5. Jordan Bell- Warriors5 of 15
6. Kyle Lowry- Raptors6 of 15
7. Andre Iguodala- Warriors7 of 15
8. Patrick McCaw- Raptors8 of 15
9. Quinn Cook- Warriors9 of 15
10. Jodie Meeks- Raptors10 of 15
11. Jacob Evans-Warriors11 of 15
12. Eric Moreland- Raptors12 of 15
13. DeMarcus Cousins- Warriors13 of 15
14. OG Anunoby- Raptors14 of 15
15. Damion Lee- Warriors15 of 15
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Maryland Rapper Killed In Shooting
- Usher Gets Big Ass Head Tattoo [PHOTOS]
- Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You Don’t Know Him’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com