CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Usher Gets Big Ass Head Tattoo [PHOTOS]

Ursher is out here bruh.

Leave a comment
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Usher recently revealed a massive and intricate tattoo that takes up the back of his head.

View this post on Instagram

@dillonforte tattooing @usher @sriyantratattoo ✨

A post shared by SRI YANTRA (@sriyantratattoo) on

 

TMZ tracked down the details:

The R&B superstar hooked up with famed L.A. tattoo artist Dillon Forte for his latest masterpiece that apparently required Usher to carve out precious real estate on his dome.

The result’s a beaut — a tat inspired by sacred geometry and an ancient Berber stone that marks the cardinal points in the sky, which allows travelers to find their way across vast distances. World history, look it up.

The tattoo session reportedly took three hours.

 

8 Tattoos These Celebrities Probably Regret
7 photos

 

Usher Gets Big Ass Head Tattoo [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tattoo , usher

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close