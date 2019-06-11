Columbus Police Department Release Body Cam of Officer Punching Man

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) has released the body cam video of physical altercation involving several officers on the south side of Columbus on June 7, 2019.

CPD was responding to calls of shots fired in the area of Heyl Avenue. The video shows several officers trying to back up onlookers from an area of interest when a woman holding two babies runs into the vicinity they are being told to stay away from. Then a man, named Jonathan Robinson, approaches one of the officers and exchanges words. In the video, you can hear the officer telling Robinson to back up and Robinson responds loudly several times saying “Or What!?”

Officer Johnson, that was also on duty holding a shotgun, then approaches Robinson and the unidentified officer and attempts to move Robinson back. The video then shows Robinson pushing Officer Johnson’s hand off of him. Officer Johnson responds with a punch to Robinson’s face and the onlookers become agitated. The officers de-sclate the scene and Robinson is placed under arrest.

The video released by The Columbus Police Department is 49 minutes long and shows the incident from five different police body cams.

According to WBNS, “Robinson admitted adrenaline got the best of him but also felt the officer could have handled it better.” Robinson was charged with obstruction of official business and disorderly conduct. A full investigation of the incident is being conducted.

It is inconclusive if officers found evidence of shots fired.

