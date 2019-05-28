CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges

Leave a comment
Vevo Presents First-Ever Vevo CERTIFIED SuperFanFest Live Concert Event

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Iggy Azalea has deactivated all social media after nude photos of the rapper were leaked.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The photos were outtakes from her 2016 GQ Australia cover shoot. She was told no fully topless photos of her would make the final cut.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the photographer at that shoot confirmed his photos were stolen from him and published without his permission. He also said  there’s an investigation underway, promising the culprit will be prosecuted.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Iggy has also said she plans on pressing charges.

Source: TMZ

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges was originally published on 92q.com

Iggy Azalea , nude photos

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close