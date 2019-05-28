Iggy Azalea has deactivated all social media after nude photos of the rapper were leaked.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The photos were outtakes from her 2016 GQ Australia cover shoot. She was told no fully topless photos of her would make the final cut.
In a statement posted to Instagram, the photographer at that shoot confirmed his photos were stolen from him and published without his permission. He also said there’s an investigation underway, promising the culprit will be prosecuted.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Iggy has also said she plans on pressing charges.
Source: TMZ
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Someone Leaked A Photo Of Jay Z and Beyonce’s Kids!
- Trey Songz Welcomes Baby Boy, Noah [PHOTOS]
- Monica Opens Up About Her Divorce From Shannon Brown [VIDEO]
Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges was originally published on 92q.com