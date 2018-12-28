Iggy Azalea Keeps Performing When Dancer Collapses From Seizure

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

During a recent performance in Brazil, one of Iggy Azalea‘s background dancers collapsed to the ground with a seizure.

The other dancers stopped performing almost immediately to tend to their fallen co-worker, but what did Iggy do? Amethyst Amelia Kelly turned around, stared at the aforementioned collapsed dancer, looked at the other concerned dancers who had stopped, said “somebody get the medic up here”, then turned around and tried to go into another verse while the woman convulsed behind her.

You can watch the video HERE.

Once the venue cut her music, Iggy decided it was time to stop rapping and see about the woman experiencing a medical emergency. She later hopped on the Instagram to give people an update on the dancer’s condition, what happened to her, and attempt to explain why she thought it was a good idea to keep performing afterwards…

“Hey guys, Just wanted to let everyone know my dancer is OKAY! The lights & heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better,” she wrote.

Iggy was definitely feeling the online outrage at her seemingly heartless behavior. Here’s her explanation:

“1. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle and it may sound harsh but; you keep singing until the music stops & ask for a medic which I did

2. We are all really shaken up by what happened & just thankful she’s okay.

3. I know it’s easy to make memes of someone “passed out” but someone having a seizure isn’t funny, it’s really scary! so I hope my fans do not repost some of the memes I’m seeing about my dancer”

Hoping her dancer has a healthy recovery!

