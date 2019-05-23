It’s been reported that Teairra Mari has finally handed over her bank records to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the latest exchange between the feuding pair. Mari, who owes Fif thousands in unpaid legal fees, apparently has until Monday to make good on the payment.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Mari appeared Wednesday in an L.A. courtroom on May 22and presented bank records, paystubs and tax returns, which outlined all her sources of income.

The judge also ordered a, previously held, bench warrant to be quashed.

The information Marí provided to the court will allow 50 to figure out how to obtain the $35,000 the reality star owes in attorney fees after the rapper emerged victorious in her revenge porn lawsuit.

Mari skipped a previous hearing due to the passing of a relative, which she proved by providing the program for her late grandfather.

Fif, being the principled man that he is, took to his Instagram to demand his payment.

“[S]o you say your broke, well I’m gonna have to look into this because I say I’m broke when I need to be. I want my fucxin money,by Monday,” 50 Cent wrote in the post.

Photo: Getty

Teairra Marí Hands Over Bank Records To 50 Cent, He Responds On Instagram was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 22 hours ago

